Apple Adds New Feature To Mac Computers Detects Exposure To Liquids

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Apple recently added a new feature to Mac computers that helps detect exposure to liquids through the new macOS Sonoma 14.1 update.

The website 9to5mac which specializes in Apple affairs reported the existence of a hidden program called Daemon, running in the background of the device with the aim of monitoring the USB-C port on Mac computers to detect their exposure to liquids.

IPhone and iPad devices have a similar hidden program, which is used to alert users when liquids are detected in their connectors, urging them to disconnect the charging cable to prevent damage.

The software on Mac computers is currently only used for analysis, and does not offer any obvious advantages to the user.

It is expected that Apple will exploit the program to display an alert similar to the alert already present in the operating systems of iPhone and iPad devices.

The program will also likely be used to help maintenance technicians determine whether or not a Mac computer qualifies for free repair.

This is an additional way for Apple to know if the computer has been exposed to liquids, as the company says on its official website that its Mac laptops and some of its wired and wireless keyboards contain liquid contact indicators called LCI to help determine whether these products have been exposed to liquids there are similar indicators on iPhones that the user can see from the outside, noting that their color changes when in contact with liquid materials.

The traditional warranty for Apple devices does not cover damage caused by liquids, even for water-resistant products, and the company is keen to develop different methods to detect devices being exposed to liquids. (QNA)

