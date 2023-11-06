Israeli Occupation Arrests 66 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces launched on Monday a massive arrest campaign, targeting 66 Palestinians, including a woman and two released prisoners, from various parts of the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces arrested 35 Palestinians, including a released prisoner from Jerusalem, and eight others, including a woman, from Hebron, while eight Palestinians were arrested from Nablus, after raiding and searching their homes, the Palestinian (WAFA) Agency reported.

Israeli forces arrested six Palestinians in Jenin and nine others, including a released female prisoner, from Ramallah, Qalqilya, and Salfit, after raiding and searching their homes.

Various parts of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem witness daily raids and incursions into villages and towns by the Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by confrontations, arrests, and the firing of live and rubber bullets and poisonous tear gas bombs. The pace of these campaigns increased in conjunction with the unprecedented and continuing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, leaving thousands of unarmed civilians dead and wounded, most of them children and women. (QNA)

