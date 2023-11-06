Sofidel Is A Finalist In Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Sustainability Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) HORSHAM, Penn., November 6, 2023 /3BL Media/ – Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Sofidel , a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, a finalist in its 2023 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice.

“Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Sofidel,” said Fabio Vitali, VP of Marketing, Sofidel America.“We're proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our efforts in helping to create a sustainable, resilient and fair future for all.”

In 2022, 85% of Sofidel's products were eco-labeled, and the incidence of plastic was reduced 38.2% compared to 2013. The company's carbon intensity decreased by 15.7% compared to 2018, and Sofidel also used 100% certified pulp of which 84.39% was certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Additionally, Sofidel developed“Together We Plant the Future - Developing Biodiversity Corridors Towards a More Sustainable Future,” with Suzano. This landmark three-year pilot project to establish a biodiversity corridor in the Amazon will advance ecological conservation and restoration and support socio-economic development in the Amazon region of Brazil.

More information about Sofidel's sustainability efforts can be found in the company's 2022 Integrated Report .

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit .