The Consortium To Reinvent The Retail Bag Releases 2023 Impact Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies has been a supporting member of the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag since its launch in 2020. The Beyond the Bag Initiative's 2023 Impact Report shares findings from the first three years of the working group, including research on customer sentiment, strategies to reduce single-use plastic bag usage and the impact of collective action.

See the 2023 Impact Report here, and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .