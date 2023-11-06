Is Vladimir Putin Running For Another Term? Kremlin Says No News Yet

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russian President Vladimir Putin has not announced a decision to seek another term in office yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agency TASS asked to comment on a Reuters report that Putin had allegedly decided to run in the March 2024 presidential election, Peskov said: \"Putin has not made any statements on the matter yet.\" \"An election campaign has not yet been announced,\" he added is expected to hold its presidential election on March 17, 2024. The Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) will make a decision on the date of the election in December 2023. After that, political parties will need to hold pre-election congresses and nominate their candidates. Putin has the right to seek another term in office but he has not clarified his decision yet, news agency Reuters reported that Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the March presidential election, a move that will keep him in power until least 2030, as the Kremlin chief feels he must steer Russia through the most perilous period in decades, six sources told Reuters, who was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, has already served as president for longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, beating even Leonid Brezhnev's 18-year tenure turned 71 on Oct. 7.While Putin may face no real competition in the election, the former KGB spy faces the most serious set of challenges any Kremlin chief has faced since Mikhail Gorbachev grappled with the crumbling Soviet Union more than three decades ago war in Ukraine has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis; Western sanctions have delivered the biggest external shock to the Russian economy in decades; and Putin faced a failed mutiny by Russia's most powerful mercenary, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in June was killed in a plane crash two months to the day after the mutiny West casts Putin as a war criminal and a dictator who has led Russia into an imperial-style land grab that has weakened Russia and forged Ukrainian statehood while uniting the West and handing NATO a mission, though, presents the war as part of a much broader struggle with the United States which the Kremlin elite says aims to cleave Russia apart, grab its vast natural resources and then turn to settling scores with China.*With inputs from Reuters

