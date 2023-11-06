Air Pollution: Gurugram Closes Schools From November 7 As AQI Worsens

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In the wake of severe air pollution in Delhi and nearby areas, all pre-school, pre-primary and primary classes have been shut in Gurugram from Tuesday decision was taken on the recommendations of the Air Quality Management Commission and the Pollution Control Commission AQI live updatesDistrict Disaster Management Authority Chairman and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order in this regard on Monday. Schools have been ordered to continue online studies so that the education of students is not disrupted order will be applicable for all private and government educational institutions of the district from November 7 and will remain effective till further orders Read: Delhi Odd-Even Scheme 2023: Odd-Even scheme in Delhi from November 13 to 20 to combat air pollutionYadav said that due to the continuous increase in the air quality index, the situation has reached GRAP IV stage, the Haryana government had asked the deputy commissioners in the NCR to assess the situation in their districts and take a call on closing schools. For the last few days, the AQI has turned 'severe' in some districts, including Gurugram Read: Shashi Tharoor's social media post on Delhi air pollution is full of puns: 'Haze Khas', 'Chandni Choke'Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

MENAFN06112023007365015876ID1107380672