Mumbai News: Bombay HC Allows Bursting Of Firecrackers For 3 Hours On Diwali All Constructions Halted

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Bombay High Court on Monday issued permission to burst firecrackers for 3 hours, between 7 pm to 10 pm, on Diwali. The High Court also instructed all constructions in the Maharashtra's capital city be halted till Diwali, in order to combat worsening air pollution.A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni issued a slew of directions to immediately address the air quality index in a Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation regarding the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai.“We have to make a choice. Either we have a disease-free environment or we burn fire crackers and celebrate the festival. The state government will have to take a call. We cannot even walk on the footpath...With the entire city being affected in this manner, the state government will have to take a decision. We can't depend only on the nature.” Livelaw quoted the Bombay High Court growing concern in worsening Air Quality Index in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had asked the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Tata Power and a few other companies to cut down their production by 50 per cent with an aim to curb pollution Bombay HC also noted that it would consider banning

construction material.

“On the next date (Friday) if the air quality is not reduced the court may consider banning construction material going in and out” Livelaw quoted the Bombay HC judges bench.

Mumbai air quality continues to deteriorateAmid already worsening air quality index and choking conditions, Mumbai on Monday woke up to smog-filled air. The Maharashtra's capital city has been witnessing haze-filled mornings for past few weeks as a result of the deteriorating air quality in the city due to rising pollution Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning on Monday, 6 November.

IMD also predicted that Mumbai and suburbs will continue to partially cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Monday are likely to be between 24°C to 30°C per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 139 Of different areas in MumbaiColaba: 240 AQI (Poor)Andheri: 116 AQI (Moderate)Malad: 159 AQI (Moderate)BKC: 228 AQI (Poor)Borivali: 118 AQI (Moderate)Mazagaon: 148 AQI (Moderate)Worli: 85 AQI (Satisfactory)Navi Mumbai: 152 AQI (Moderate)Continuing its

