32% Of Families In Delhi-NCR Planning To Burst Firecrackers This Diwali, Says Survey

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "According to a recent survey around 32% of families in Delhi-NCR are planning to burst firecrackers during Diwali, while 43% cited concerns about the air pollution in the national capital as the reason for not doing so survey by Localcircles, India's top pollster on issues of governance, public and consumer interest and Community Social Media platform, received over 9,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, 32% of families are likely to burst firecrackers this Diwali despite a blanket ban on sale and use of even green crackers. 67% of respondents during the survey were men while 33% of respondents were women the survey, when Delhi-NCR residents were asked,“What do you plan to do this Diwali in regard to firecrackers?”

Also Read | Delhi Odd-Even Scheme 2023: Odd-Even scheme in Delhi from November 13 to 20 to combat air pollution“Out of 9,836 respondents to this query 43% stated that they“will not be burning any crackers as they cause pollution”; 6% stated they“will not be burning as there is a cracker ban in place in my city”; 13% indicated that though they would“like to burn crackers but they aren't available in my city”; 6% of respondents stated that they“will burn crackers and have already got them from Delhi itself”; 13% indicated that they“will burn crackers and have already got them from NCR cities”; another 13% of respondents shared that they 'will burn crackers and they know how to get them”.In addition, 6% of respondents did not give a clear response opting for“can't say”.Many residents of Delhi-NCR believe that stubble burning in the neighbouring states is the primary cause of increased air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the survey said.“75% of residents of Delhi-NCR surveyed had listed out stubble burning in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as the top cause of pollution in the city from late October to early November,” the survey said stubble burning is the primary cause of the increase in air pollution in Delhi-NCR, but the data from past years shows a 100-300 point increase in the AQI levels the next day after Diwali in comparison to the previous day survey also stated that the sale of crackers is banned in Delhi, but not in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In recent years, residents of Delhi were seen procuring firecrackers from these states.

