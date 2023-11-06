Covid Body Bag Scam Case: ED Summons Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar On 8 November

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate(ED) has summoned former Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar on November 8 in connection with the Covid body bag scam case. The

Enforcement Directorate has also summoned BMC Additional Commissioner P Velarasu on Tuesday Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations claimed that a company was giving body bags for dead Covid patients to another company for ₹2,000. That company was giving the same body bags to the Central Procurement Department for ₹6,800 and this contract was signed by the then-BMC mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Kishori Pednekar.A case was also registered by the Mumbai police against Pednekar, Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned the former Deputy Commissioner of the BMC's Central Purchase Department (CPD), Ramakant Biradar, to probe into the allegations of irregularities involved in purchasing body bags for deceased COVID-19 patientsThe EOW had registered a case against Kishori Pednekar, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under various Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and purchase of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic was Mumbai mayor from November 2019 till March 2022 her pre-arrest bail plea, Pednekar claimed she was falsely implicated in the case and the complaint against her was politically motivated. She claimed the case was lodged only after the split in the Shiv Sena party and that she is being targeted as she belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction June this year, the Enforcement Directorate raided 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Covid-19 centres scam. The ED officials seized ₹68.65 lakh in cash and documents of properties worth crores per the PTI news agency, the anti-money laundering agency recovered documents of 50 immovable properties located at various places in Maharashtra with a market value of more than ₹150 crore, fixed deposits and investments worth ₹15 crore, and jewellery worth ₹2.46 crore had also seized several mobile phones and laptops along with many incriminating documents search revealed that one company was giving body bags for dead COVID-19 patients to another company for ₹2,000. That company was giving the same body bags to the Central Procurement Department for ₹6,800 and this contract was signed by the then BMC mayor Pednekar, ED sources told PTI.*With Agency inputs

