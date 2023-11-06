Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.6 Jolts Pithoragarh In Uttarakhand

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Monday, but there was no damage to life or property, reported PTI epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal. The quake shook Dharchula, Didihat and Bangapani areas of Pithoragarh district at 4.17 p.m., the disaster management office told the news agency today, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 had struck Nepal at 04.16 p.m. The tremors of the quake were also felt in Delhi. The country is grappling with the aftermath of a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Friday on October 15, Delhi-NCR felt strong tremors, similar jolts were felt on October 3.Also Read | Earthquake today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Nepal“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km, Region,\" posted National Centre for Seismology on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday Read: Delhi earthquake: 6.4 magnitude quake hits Nepal, strong tremors feltAfter facing the powerful earthquake on Saturday, Nepal also witnessed aftershocks for the next two days. Within a week, another major earthquake struck the nation on Monday.
Also Read: Nepal earthquake news highlights: Another earthquake of 3.6 magnitude jolts NepalSo far, around 157 people have lost their lives and more than 160 people have been injured in Nepal. A huge loss of property was also reported in many parts of the country. The last time, Nepal faced an earthquake of such a huge intensity in 2015, which destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan nation quake-struck Nepal received India's first consignment of emergency relief materials worth ₹10 crore on Sunday. The relief materials arrived in Nepal via a special Indian Air Force C-130 flight at Nepalgunj, said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu in a statement consignment included relief materials like tents, blankets, tarpaulin sheets as well as essential medicines and medical equipment, officials said.
