Five More Years Of Free Foodgrains: The Financial And Welfare Implications

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "With elections looming, the prime minister has extended the free foodgrain scheme, which was due to end after December, by 5 years. The announcement, made at an election rally, is being viewed as a political move. What does it entail? Mint explains:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.