Koffee With Karan EP 3 Promo OUT: Karan Johar Lets The 'Liger' Out In A Room With Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Koffee is Karan season 8 has been back and how! After the much controversial season opener with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the second episode was on the mellow-side. The Deol siblings, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol however managed to keep themselves away from creating controversy. Bobby Deol who is awaiting his grand release next month with 'Animal' and Sunny Deol who just emerged out of a huge success with Gadar 2, graced the 'Koffee' couch with Bobby winning the 'Dharmendra' filmography quiz.

The next episode of the season is with Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, the promo is out there for the episode. The promo promises a fire-cracker of an episode. Sara Ali Khan almost-revealed Subhman Gill's connection with the other 'Sara' referring to cricketing maestro Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. They also address the 'Liger' in the room with rumours of link ups between Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda and Sara Ali Khan. Sara had once commented on the Koffee couch that she would want to date Vijay Deverakonda.



Did Sara confirm Ananya's rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur?

On being asked by Karan Johar, to comment on one thing that Ananya Panday has but Sara doesnt; Sara Ali Khan replies with a quirky answer, that is a 'Night Manager'. For the unversed, Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. The two have been spotted together at various parties. Recently they were seen out on a friday night dinner.



ALSO READ:

Sam Bahadur new poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date

Ananya also turned 25 last week and she had flown off to Maldives to celebrate her birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur. Though she hasn't officially confirmed to dating him, post the telecast of this episode, it's safe to say that it will be out in the open of them dating.

ALSO READ:

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film sold over 44,000 tickets on its opening day; reports