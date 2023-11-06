Satyajit Ray Excellence Award: Michael Douglas Best Movies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Monday, it was revealed that Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will be given the
Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival, which will be held in Goa.
Michael Douglas best movies
Michael Douglas debuted as Dr. Hank Pym, a brilliant scientist, and the first 'Ant-Man', in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
For this role in 'Wall Street', Michael Douglas earned the Academy Award for Best Actor, and the film is a classic examination of corporate greed and financial ethics.
In this sensual thriller, Douglas plays Detective Nick Curran, who is investigating a murder case involving Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a seductive and cunning crime author.
Michael Douglas plays William "D-Fens" Foster, a guy who goes on a violent and darkly humorous trip through the streets of Los Angeles in 'Falling Down'.
MENAFN06112023007385015968ID1107380621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.