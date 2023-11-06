               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Satyajit Ray Excellence Award: Michael Douglas Best Movies


11/6/2023 2:01:54 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Monday, it was revealed that Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will be given the
Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival, which will be held in Goa.

Michael Douglas debuted as Dr. Hank Pym, a brilliant scientist, and the first 'Ant-Man', in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



For this role in 'Wall Street', Michael Douglas earned the Academy Award for Best Actor, and the film is a classic examination of corporate greed and financial ethics.

Basic Instinct

In this sensual thriller, Douglas plays Detective Nick Curran, who is investigating a murder case involving Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a seductive and cunning crime author.

Falling Down

Michael Douglas plays William "D-Fens" Foster, a guy who goes on a violent and darkly humorous trip through the streets of Los Angeles in 'Falling Down'.

