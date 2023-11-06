Delhi-NCR Shakes As Earthquake Strikes With Nepal Epicentre For Second Time In 3 Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Strong tremors were felt across northern India, including Delhi-NCR, as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Monday afternoon. This incident marks the second occurrence of significant tremors in the northern regions of India within three days due to powerful earthquakes originating in Nepal.

The latest earthquake in Nepal occurred at 4:14 pm and was centered near the same location where a magnitude 6.4 earthquake had struck on November 3, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 160 lives in the mountainous nation.

The earthquake on Monday had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the National Center for Seismology.

On November 3, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled Nepal, sending shockwaves across northern India, including the National Capital Region. The temblor struck at 11:32 pm, prompting residents to evacuate their homes.

The November 3 earthquake claimed the lives of approximately 160 people in Nepal and left more than 250 others injured. Nepal is situated in one of the world's most active tectonic zones, categorized as seismic zones IV and V, making it highly susceptible to seismic activities.

