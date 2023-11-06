Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Title Poster OUT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The title poster of legendary actor Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's movie is out now. The movie is titled as 'Thug Life'. The makers of the movie shared the title poster on their social media account.





The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. The movie is produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth. Kamal Haasan is reuniting with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after a remarkable 36-year gap. Their last collaboration was the iconic 1987 film 'Nayakan.'



Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan and Trisha joined the cast of this movie. The makers shared the poster revealing the cast of the movie. The other details regarding the cast and crew will be updated soon.

This cinematic venture boasts the musical genius of the renowned composer, AR Rahman, who is responsible for crafting the film's musical score. The film is currently in full swing with its shooting, and in the near future, the production team will unveil the comprehensive roster of cast and crew members involved in this project.

The technical ensemble of this production includes the talents of composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, and the dynamic stunt choreographer duo, Anbariv, promising a visual and auditory spectacle for eager cinephiles and fans alike. Notably, Kamal Haasan is also gearing up for the release of director Shankar's much-anticipated 'Indian 2', a project that recently teased its audience with an initial glimpse.