UAE: Abu Dhabi's First Traditional Hindu Stone Temple Nears Completion, Grand Opening On February 14

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Abu Dhabi: In just 100 days, the much-awaited

first traditional Hindu stone temple in the region will open in Abu Dhabi. Commencing in December 2019, the building of the renowned BAPS Hindu Mandir in the UAE Capital is almost finished, with a grand opening scheduled for February 14, 2024. In a recent event, the global convener of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the institution that is constructing the temple, Sadguru Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami, showered flower petals over the spires.

The chief of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, and Ishwarcharan Swami climbed in a box raised by a crane to carry out the ceremony of blessing the seven spires, each of which stands for an emirate in the United Arab Emirates.

The enormous artistic creations portray significant scenes from the Indian legendary epics, the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as other stories from Hindu texts.

On November 2, 2023, the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



The temple, which has been called a "spiritual oasis

for global harmony," is predicted to stand for over a millennium. A

"Festival of Harmony,"

will be opened to the public on February 14th.

