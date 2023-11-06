IED Blast Injures BSF Constable, Polling Team Members In Chhattisgarh Ahead Of Polls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Border Security Force (BSF) constable and two members of a polling team found themselves caught in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that shook Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Monday, just a day before the state's polling.

The BSF constable injured in the incident was identified as Prakash Chand, who suffered leg injuries and was promptly taken to Chhotepethiya for necessary medical treatment. Meanwhile, the polling officers accompanying him sustained minor injuries in the IED explosion in Chhattisgarh.

The explosion occurred as a joint party of BSF and the District Force was en route from Camp Marbeda to the Rengaghati Rengagondi polling station, carrying four polling teams from Chhotebetiya police station in the Kanker district.

This incident comes on the eve of the Chhattisgarh state elections, with the 90-member Assembly set to go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The vote count will take place in December, alongside other states participating in the electoral process.

