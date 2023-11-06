Alia Bhatt Wishes 'Baby Tiger' Raha On Her First Birthday; Drops Picture

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated a momentous milestone as their daughter, Raha, turned one year old today. The couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, has been open about their eagerness to embrace parenthood, and Alia has often shared glimpses of their daughter, Raha Kapoor, on social media. Raha has captivated the public's attention since her birth in Mumbai a year ago, and on November 6, her first birthday was marked with a heartwarming celebration. Alia took to her social media platform to share cherished moments from the day.

In the photos shared by Alia, the couple made a conscious choice to keep Raha's face hidden from the camera. The first image features Raha's tiny hands playfully smashing a birthday cake. In the second picture, the family's hands, including Raha's, are lovingly intertwined as they hold marigold flowers. Raha looked adorable in her pink attire in this snapshot. The third picture is a video capturing a touching moment as Ranbir and Alia held a music box that played the enchanting tune of "La Vie en Rose."

Grandmother Neetu Kapoor, affectionately known as "Dadi," expressed her love for her "precious doll" on Instagram stories. She penned a sweet note on this special day, writing, "...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back," and adorned her message with heart-shaped balloon stickers.

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, also showered her granddaughter with birthday wishes and heartfelt sentiments. She shared a touching message on her Instagram stories, saying, "Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You," accompanied by pink heart emojis.

As Raha Kapoor celebrates her first year of life, it's evident that she is surrounded by immense love and affection from her family. The joyous occasion was marked with these heartwarming messages and precious moments shared by her doting parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and her loving grandmothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

