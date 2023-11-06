Baahubali To Size Zero-7 Best Movies Of Anushka Shetty

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anushka Shetty turns 42: The actress has delivered many notable performances in her career. Here are seven of her highly acclaimed movies.

Anushka portrayed the character of Devasena in this epic action film directed by S.S. Rajamouli. These movies became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

In this Telugu action drama film, Anushka played the role of Vennela, a strong-willed woman. The movie was a commercial success, and Anushka's performance was well-received.

In this highly regarded Telugu drama film, Anushka portrayed Saroja, a prostitute with a golden heart. Her performance received much praise.

In this horror-fantasy Telugu movie, Anushka Shetty portrayed the prominent character. The film was a financial hit, and she was well-praised for her portrayal of Arundhati.

This Telugu 3D epic action film starred Anushka as the legendary character Rudhramadevi. Critics praised her portrayal of the warrior queen.

In this Telugu and Tamil-language romantic comedy-drama, Anushka is featured. Her portrayal of an overweight lady battling social norms was well-praised.

In this horror thriller in the Telugu language, Anushka portrayed Chanchala Reddy. Critics praised her portrayal of a lady imprisoned in a spooky home.