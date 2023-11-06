Happy Birthday Haris Rauf: Top 7 Performances By The Pakistan Pacer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Haris Rauf, the Pakistan fast bowler, has had several remarkable performances in his cricket career. Here are seven of his top performances:









Haris Rauf's impressive spell of 4 wickets for 23 runs helped Pakistan secure a T20I victory against Bangladesh.

Playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, Rauf took 4 wickets for 29 runs in a match against the Sydney Thunder, earning accolades for his bowling performance.

Haris Rauf achieved a hat-trick while playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, showcasing his ability to take wickets in quick succession.

Rauf's three-wicket haul against South Africa in a T20I match was instrumental in Pakistan's triumph.

During a Test match against Australia, Rauf's impressive bowling figures of 4 wickets for 62 runs demonstrated his Test cricket potential.



Rauf's bowling performance in an ODI match against England, where he took 3 wickets for 30 runs, played a vital role in Pakistan's success.

In a T20I clash against arch-rivals India, Rauf picked up 2 crucial wickets for just 23 runs, contributing to Pakistan's victory.