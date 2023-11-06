Dubai Healthcare City Partners With Jade Healthcare Consultancy To Enhance Support For Business Partners

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Partnership reflects DHCC's broader strategy to enhance the healthcare investment ecosystem.

Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the enabling healthcare and wellness destination, signed a partnership with 'Jade Healthcare Consultancy' to further enhance the healthcare ecosystem within the free zone. The partnership will enable DHCC business partners to access a range of dedicated services at special rates, including Health Insurance Consultancy, Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) Advisory and Capacity Building and Training Programmes.

Jade Healthcare Consultancy, a new establishment within DHCC with extensive experience in the healthcare insurance and digital transformation, will provide dedicated support to the Healthcare Providers in key areas such as health insurance networking, contracting, operational excellence and readiness. It will also support on the recruitment, licensing and onboarding processes of the Healthcare Professionals while offering DHCC's healthcare community access to tailor-made training programs, designed to enhance expertise in critical areas such as compliance, insurance, regulations, and digital transformation onboarding.

Commenting on the partnership, Allae Almanini, Chief Financial Officer at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said:“We are dedicated to working towards strengthening the services offered to our business partners and encourage investment opportunities with DHCC free zone. This collaboration with Jade Healthcare Consultancy is part of our broader strategy to strengthen our healthcare investment ecosystem. It brings together various pillars of our free zone, fostering an environment that promotes innovation and growth and contributes to the overall improvement of the healthcare sector in the country.”

Ahmed Heiba, Co-founder & CEO of Jade Healthcare Consultancy, added:“We are proud to partner with DHCC to provide our specialised services to their community. We recognize the crucial role healthcare professionals play in improving the well-being of individuals and communities and understand the importance of reducing the administrative burdens placed on them. Our mission is to provide invaluable support, expert guidance, and tailored solutions to healthcare providers, allowing them to focus on their medical practice, without the stress of handling insurance and administrative tasks.“

About Dubai Healthcare City:

Established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has become the emirate's specialized freezone in health and wellness services, and a leading destination for healthcare investments. The freezone is governed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA). DHCC offers a comprehensive range of business solutions covering start-ups to mega healthcare projects, as well as independent and visiting physicians. DHCC, a preferred destination for medical, wellness, academic, and research institutions, complements its offering with a selection of modern lifestyle options, providing its visitors with a wide range of hospitality, shopping, and entertainment features.