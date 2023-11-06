Samsung Launches New FE Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Available In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced its latest FE series, part of the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. The series includes the new Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE. Boasting the iconic Samsung design, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities, the FE devices offer an entry point to the Galaxy flagship range while delivering epic performance.

The Galaxy S23 FE raises the bar with its photography, video and editing capabilities as well as its advanced gaming and streaming functionality. It is water and dust resistant, made from recycled materials, supplied in recycled packaging, and packs a punch with durability and functionality. It is available in Saudi Arabia from SAR 2,349 in a range of vibrant colors, including Mint, Cream, Graphite and Purple – allowing users to select a color that best fits their own personal style.

The pro-grade floating camera helps the user to capture everyday moments in sharp detail, thanks to its 50MP high-resolution lens and 3X optical zoom. Even after dark, the Nightography function on the Galaxy S23 FE creates clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colors, while the rear camera is equipped with advanced digital image stabilization and an optical image stabilizer angle, for taking steady shots on the go.

The Galaxy S23 FE is an editing studio on the go, with manual controls for shutter speed, aperture, ISO and more in the Pro Mode, while the Camera Assistant app allows the user to automate features and create a customized shooting experience. An AI-powered editing tool can elevate everyday photography, creating perfectly shareable content.

Further to its camera capabilities, the Galaxy S23 FE's powerful processor makes gaming and streaming a fluid experience, with a vapor chamber to control heat and sustain performance. The 4,500mAh battery intuitively adjusts to conserve energy and can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes, using a 25W Adapter. The visual experience is brought to life on the S23 FE's super-smooth 6.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which automatically adapts brightness according to the surroundings, thanks to its Vision Booster technology.

The Galaxy S23 FE brings Samsung's world-class innovation to everyday lifestyle, helping all users to maximize their creativity and productivity. The products are designed to work seamlessly together, with Multi Control and QuickShare functions that allow users to drag and drop or transfer files easily between smartphone and tablet: a level of integration that unleashes the full power of the connected Galaxy ecosystem.