Ariston Middle East At Big 5 2023 To Showcase Innovative Products And Sustainable Solutions.

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Heat Pumps and Solar water heating solutions on display highlight Ariston brand's commitment to the market and to sustainability.

Ariston's most sustainable comfort solutions will be on display at Big 5 Global 2023 from December 4th to 7th at the Dubai World Trade Centre Hall 2, Stand 2C61. This advanced product range fully reiterates its commitment and new brand direction being“The home of sustainable comfort.”

Senior management from HQ in Italy overseeing the water heating business, responsible for company strategy, marketing and sustainability visiting the show amplifies the Ariston Group's commitment to the Middle East markets and its dedication to Sustainability.

“The Big 5 Global stands as the construction industry's premier and most significant gathering, anchored in Dubai“- Cosimo Corsini – Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Middle East, Africa, Russia & Asia at Ariston Group said,“Thermal comfort has historically a significant impact on the electrical network load and CO2 emissions, therefore being a global specialist with leadership position in over 40 countries and a 90-year-old history, it is our duty to lead the conversation on the transition. As Big5 coincides with COP28, it is a significant moment to offer our solutions on sustainable comfort to the entire value chain”

Heat pumps, which draw heat from the air and transfer it to the water, exemplify environmentally conscious technology, which lower the electrical consumption up to 80%. In addition, the abundance of sunshine in the region accounts for the popularity of Ariston's Thermosyphon solar system, a remarkable example of our renewable and high-efficiency solutions. The toughened glass of the collectors minimizes energy loss, and the Prismatic surface creates a greenhouse effect. The solar collectors cover around 76% of the overall energy consumption significantly reducing CO2 emissions, gas consumption and energy costs. The remaining 24% is covered by the electrical resistances installed in tank of each thermosyphon. Tested against hail for safety, it is the best hot water system offering free solar energy as a renewable source while requiring minimum backup for electric heating.

Giorgio Scaloni, Water Heating Business Unit & Connectivity Director at Ariston Group further elaborate on the solutions:“As applications and buildings have variable requirements, the change needs to include a variety of different solutions, Ariston is constantly developing toward this direction on heat pumps, solar thermal, efficient electric storage water heaters.

The Middle East markets and UAE in particular have already accepted our Heat Pumps. Our projects implementing this progressive technology have been recognized with awards. Ariston's versatile technology allows integration with water heating systems like solar panels, achieving a hybrid solution with minimal energy and gas usage. Numerous projects over the past year have adopted heat pump technology with many more in line over 2024.”

The UAE Vision 2021 initiated a path toward green technologies, focusing on air quality, water resource preservation, clean energy, and green growth. This drive is followed by the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, aiming to raise clean energy's share in the energy mix from 25% to 50% by 2050, reduce power generation's carbon footprint by 70%, resulting in AED 700 billion in savings by 2050.

Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey and Caucasus concluded,“Ariston Middle East appreciates and commends the UAE Government's efforts in advancing sustainability and urging both public and private organizations to explore more environmentally friendly options.

We are optimistic about leading the market through innovation and product excellence. With a rich 40 years history in gulf, we believe our portfolio of water heating solutions is a perfect fit for this transition. These initiatives will gather momentum as the UAE hosts COP 28.”

“We invite the attendees of BIG 5 to come experience our sustainable solutions at Hall 2, Stand 2C61 from 4th December to 7th December 2023.” Torner added.

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating, components and burners. In 2022 the Group reported almost 2.4 billion euro revenues. As of today, after the addition of Centrotec Climate Systems in January 2023, Ariston Group has over 10,000 employees, representative offices in 43 countries, 31 production sites and 30 research and development centres in 5 continents. Ariston Group is listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021. Ariston Group demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through the development of renewable and high efficiency solutions, such as heat pumps, water heating heat pump, hybrid solutions and solar thermal systems. The Group also stands out for its continuous investment in technological innovation, digitalization and advanced connectivity systems. The Group offers a full range of products, solutions and services mainly under the global brands Ariston, ELCO and Wolf, and also operates under iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold as well as Thermowatt and Ecoflam in the components and burners business.