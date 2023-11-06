Improvement Of Customer-Centric Journey: The New Image Of AZAL Staff

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The national flag carrier AZAL is introducing its new uniform
for employees, as another sign of improvement its customer-centric
journey, care for people and overall perception of the brand
identity.
“The new image of the team clearly visualizes significant
changes in the direction of improving AZAL's customer experience
and meeting the airline's clients' expectations including
professional upskilling of the team, updated menu and much more”
mentioned the newly appointed CX Director, Wardah Harharah.“All
these are part of the story on providing the best customer-centric
journey with comfort – one of AZAL's top priorities”.
The high-end quality collection designed by the distinguished
Azerbaijani couturier Rufat Ismail is featuring a fascinating style
blended with modern trends.
"I am proud that Azerbaijan Airlines trusted my vision in
developing a new uniform design for its employees," Rufat Ismail
said. We aimed to create a balanced elegance by adding a modern
touch to the classic style. Our purpose was creating a timeless
collection not overloaded with changing trends.
The new uniform is designed for the flight crew, VIP Lounge and
the airline's official box office teams. The collection includes
elegant dresses, stylish suits, shoes and accessories in a single
design, building the identical perception of the brand among
passengers. The collection is tailored for summer and winter
seasons. The materials are selected with the consideration of
working conditions of aviation personnel, ensuring comfort and
perfect fit.
