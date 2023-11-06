Severe Air Pollution Shuts Schools In Indian Capital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Residents in the Indian capital New Delhi and neighboring areas
continue to reel from severe pollution level, prompting authorities
to shut primary schools and order additional measures, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
For many days now, residents in the capital have been waking up
to a thick layer of smog that has engulfed the city and the
neighboring areas, with many people even complaining of irritation
in the eyes and sore throats.
Air pollution in New Delhi has become a seasonal problem for the
last many years. The air quality gets worse mostly during winter
from November to January.
An air quality and weather bulletin issued by the government on
Monday said that the air quality over Delhi remained in the“severe
category” with the Air Quality Index remaining at 454 on
Sunday.
It said the air quality is likely to be in severe category until
Nov. 9.
Air quality in the range between 0-50 has minimal impact on
health. Severe category air quality may cause respiratory impact
even on healthy people, according to the government.
The Federal Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change
said on Sunday that unfavorable meteorological conditions, very
high incidents of farm fires and low-speed north-westerly winds
moving the pollutants to Delhi are the major causes for a sudden
spike in the Air Quality Index.
The farm fires are caused by crop stubble burning in neighboring
states.
Delhi's Education Minister Atishi Marlena announced that primary
schools in Delhi will stay closed till Nov. 10.
Several studies have pointed out that air pollution in India has
contributed to a large number of deaths. The Lancet Planetary
Health journal in a study revealed that pollution resulted in more
than 2.3 million premature deaths in India in 2019.
