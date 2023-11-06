Russian Invaders Remove Morgun From The Post Of 'Mayor' Of Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders dismissed Oleg Morgun as the 'head of administration' of the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Mariupol City Council, publishing a photocopy of the 'decree' of the so-called head of the 'DPR' Denis Pushilin Ukrinform reported.

"The pseudo-mayor of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Oleg Morgun, was dismissed by the decree of the head of the so-called 'DPR', the statement said.

The city council reminded that Oleg Morgun is the former acting head of the Mariupol department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Donetsk region. In 2014, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for participating in the terrorist organization "DPR", but fled to the occupied territory. In January 2023, the occupiers appointed him 'mayor' of Mariupol.

"Morgun will be remembered by residents as the person who led the embezzlement of budget funds, divided the city between different armed gangs, 'cheated' people out of their salaries and 'destroyed' the surviving housing," the city council noted.

As reported, three thousand houses in the private sector were destroyed in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.