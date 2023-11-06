Israeli Army Knocks Off Another High-Ranking Hamas Commander

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Israeli army
has liquidated another high-ranking Hamas commander, Israel Defense
Forces said, Trend reports.
This person was the leader of the Hamas brigade in Deir
al-Balah. His name has not yet been released.
On October 7, 2023, a coordinated attack was launched against
Israel. From the start, a major rocket barrage launched from Gaza
Strip territory, followed by militant penetration by land, sea, and
air.
After a major missile barrage from Gaza, Israel declared war.
Furthermore, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a large
gathering of reservists.
