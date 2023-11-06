               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Army Knocks Off Another High-Ranking Hamas Commander


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Israeli army has liquidated another high-ranking Hamas commander, Israel Defense Forces said, Trend reports.

This person was the leader of the Hamas brigade in Deir al-Balah. His name has not yet been released.

On October 7, 2023, a coordinated attack was launched against Israel. From the start, a major rocket barrage launched from Gaza Strip territory, followed by militant penetration by land, sea, and air.

After a major missile barrage from Gaza, Israel declared war. Furthermore, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a large gathering of reservists.

