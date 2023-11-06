India PM, Iran Pres. Discuss Gaza, Latest Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed over the phone on Monday with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi the war on Gaza and the latest developments in the Middle East, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Both sides emphasized the need for preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability, it said in a statement.

They reviewed and assessed progress in bilateral cooperation and appreciated the focus and priority given to Chabahar Port in Iran for improving regional connectivity.

They also agreed to continue their discussions given shared interest in regional peace, security and stability. (end)

atk







