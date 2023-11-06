EC Chief: No Forced Displacement Of Palestinians From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 6 ( KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Monday said that there should be no forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and no long-term Israeli security presence in Gaza.

"There should be only one Palestinian Authority, and one Palestinian State. There can be no long-term Israeli security presence in Gaza. Gaza is an essential part of any future Palestinian State," she said in her address to EU Ambassadors Conference in Brussels today.

She stressed that there should be "no forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. This would only be a recipe for more regional instability."

She also underlined that there can be no sustained blockade of Gaza. "This policy has not worked. Hamas has continued to build up its arsenal," she said.

Von der Leyen repeated calls for the two-state-solution saying: "Israelis and Palestinians have to agree on a way forward. But I believe, we as part of the international effort, must also contribute, by putting forward some basic principles for the day after the war."

"Different ideas are being discussed on how this can be ensured, including an international peace force under UN mandate," said the head of the EUآ's executive body.

"We are working with Israel, Egypt, and the United Nations, to let more convoys into Gaza, including through corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs," she said.

"Aid is now entering through the Rafah border crossing. But the volumes remain too small to match the massive humanitarian needs in Gaza. Our priority is to work with partners to reinforce Rafah's logistic capacities," she said.

The EU is working on complementary routes such as a maritime corridor from Cyprus, that would guarantee a sustained, regulated and robust flow of aid, she said adding that the EU we will continue efforts to help evacuate EU citizens and injured Palestinians from Gaza.

"We must do everything in our power to avoid a regional conflict. The risk of a spill-over is real. But an escalation is not inevitable," she noted.

Von der Leyen said she will welcome King Abdullah of Jordan to Brussels, on Tuesday to offer all our support to his country.

Yesterday, she said she spoke to President Al-Sisi of Egypt "to exchange on the situation and how we can support Egypt in these difficult times".

Elsewhere in her lengthy speech, von der Leyen spoke about the war in Ukraine and EU relations with China.

The annual European Union Ambassadors Conference is taking place between 6 and 10 November in Brussels. (end)

