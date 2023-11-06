Safadi: King Presents Positions That Changed Western Views

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- Lower House Speaker, Ahmad Safadi, said that His Majesty King Abdullah II, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, and HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II presented important stances and contents that led to a change in the views of Western peoples towards the Palestinian cause.Safadi made his remarks as he met at the Lower House with Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh in the presence of heads of parliamentary blocs and committees.Safadi added that ""Our people stand united behind His Majesty King Abdullah II in his efforts to end the brutal aggression against our brothers in Palestine and the Gaza Strip."Safadi said, "Jordan has come to the forefront of the global political scene through the communications and meetings held by His Majesty the King, where he leads a wide international movement, and His Majesty speaks with the voice of truth and the voice of the Palestinians and Arabs and expresses the conscience of humanity, as there is no way to achieve security and stability in the region except by stopping the war and fulfilling the rights of the Palestinian people."Safadi also said, "Today, we saw how members of the Royal Air Force were able to airdrop medical aid to the field hospital in a step that confirms that Jordan was and will remain the first to provide assistance to our brothers and will spare no effort to support their steadfastness on their land."On countrywide protests that support Palestine and call for ending the war on Gaza, Safadi stressed that the Lower House supports the right to express opinions, expressing, at the same time, his support for the security bodies for their efforts to secure the protesters over the course of about a month.Safadi rejected any attack on private or public property, as well as any attack on security personnel, who carry out their role with full sincerity and dedication.For their part, heads of parliamentary blocs and committees praised the stances of His Majesty King Abdullah II, his efforts in defending the Palestinian cause, and his relentless endeavors in regional and international arenas to stop the barbaric aggression against the Gaza Strip.They stressed that the displacement of our Palestinian brothers from their lands is a "red line" that cannot be tolerated.