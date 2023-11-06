Army Chief, Spanish Counterpart Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti Monday welcomed at the General Command Headquarters of the Jordan Army Forces- Arab Army Spanish Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Teodoro Esteban Lopez Calderon, and an accompanying delegation.They discussed future military cooperation between the Jordanian and Spanish armies "to serve their interest," as well as current regional and international developments."Jordanian-Spanish defense cooperation started with the aim of cementing bilateral relations to counter various challenges and hardships," Huneiti said, stressing that cooperation continues between the two armies in all military fields through employing mutual expertise and capacities.Calderon stressed the deep relations and the importance of enhancing military cooperation between the two countries, commending Jordan's pivotal role in combating terrorism and extremism and achieving security and stability in the region.Hunaiti and the Spanish delegation listened to military briefings on areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries.