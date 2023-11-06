Iran Leader Urges Pressing US, Israel To Stem Gaza Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday called for scaling up political pressure on the US and the Zionist entity to stop the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Khamenei made the remark while meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani, according to Iran's state TV.

He underlined that both Arab and Muslim worlds should double political pressure on the US and the Zionist entity to put an end to the killing of Gazans.

He pointed out the role of Iran and Iraq in this regard, citing the former's "good and strong" stances at both official and unofficial levels for supporting the people of the Palestinian territory.

The Iranian leader, further, held Washington responsible for the continuation of Israeli occupation crimes in Gaza, claiming that on the first day of the aggression, all pieces of evidence prove the direct US involvement in this war.

For his part, the visiting Iraqi prime minister reiterated that his country stands side by side with the Palestinian people, saying "Iraq has exerted great political efforts to halt Israeli crimes in Gaza".

He added that the focus now is to stem airstrikes and send food and health aid to the population of Gaza". (end)

