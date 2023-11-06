Chinese Peacekeepers Share Lifesaving Skills With Students In Wau

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Students at the Catholic Health Training Institute in Wau recently received a welcome learning boost by visiting Chinese peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“First aid, basic life support, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) – these are all vital skills these 40 third-year students, set to graduate as nurses and midwives,” said Dr. Bindhu George, Principal of the training institute, adding that similar trainings for other health practitioners in the state would be a good idea.

Members of the Chinese medical unit, typically in charge of running the peacekeeping mission's hospital in Wau, also handed over much-needed supplies, like face masks, antibacterial soap, dressing kits, mosquito repellent, and protective medical clothing to the training institute.

“These items are all good to have for students to practice and knowing how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation can save lives if done correctly. It is vital for health professionals to have this knowledge and we are happy to share it with them,” commented Lieutenant Colonel Yin Gong, Commander of the Chinese hospital.

Yele Mabe John, one of the students participating in the interactive workshops, relished the experience.

“The chest compression bit was not easy, but after some practice I learnt how to do it and will feel confident if and when I'm called upon to do it in a real-life situation,” he said.

