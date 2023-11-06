Romanian Companies Invited To Invest In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. During
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Romania,
opinions were exchanged on Azerbaijan's large-scale reconstruction
of territories liberated from Armenian occupation, and Romanian
companies were invited to participate in the aforementioned
construction activities as contractors and investors, Trend
reports.
Along with this, information regarding the Alat Free Economic
Zone's numerous opportunities was presented.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed participants on the factors
driving Azerbaijan's localized anti-terrorist operations, the
threat posed by Armenian armed forces formations that have not been
withdrawn from Azerbaijani territory despite the Armenian side's
commitments, the current regional situation, and Azerbaijan's plans
to ensure regional peace and stability.
