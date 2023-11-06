International Sports Competitions Among Cadets Start In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. International
sports competitions among cadets of military educational
institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia started at the
Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev on November 6,
Trend reports.
"A minute of silence was observed during the opening ceremony of
the competitions to honor the memory of the National Leader of the
Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed
their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed,
accompanied by a military orchestra," said Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Defense.
"The speakers at the ceremony highlighted the importance of such
events held with the participation of cadets of military
educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia to
maintain a high level of physical fitness of military personnel, as
well as wished the teams success," the ministry said in a press
release.
Furthermore, the ministry reported that 80 servicemen compete in
football, volleyball, swimming, and athletics.
"In the first stage, football and volleyball competitions
between the Azerbaijani and Turkish teams were held," said the
ministry.
The ministry noted that the winners will be awarded diplomas,
honorary certificates and medals according to the results of the
international competitions to last until November 10.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107379876
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.