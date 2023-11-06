International Sports Competitions Among Cadets Start In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. International sports competitions among cadets of military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia started at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev on November 6, Trend reports.

"A minute of silence was observed during the opening ceremony of the competitions to honor the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed, accompanied by a military orchestra," said Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

"The speakers at the ceremony highlighted the importance of such events held with the participation of cadets of military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia to maintain a high level of physical fitness of military personnel, as well as wished the teams success," the ministry said in a press release.

Furthermore, the ministry reported that 80 servicemen compete in football, volleyball, swimming, and athletics.

"In the first stage, football and volleyball competitions between the Azerbaijani and Turkish teams were held," said the ministry.

The ministry noted that the winners will be awarded diplomas, honorary certificates and medals according to the results of the international competitions to last until November 10.

