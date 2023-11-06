Armenia Reveals Its Readiness For Negotiations With Azerbaijan Regarding Arazdayan Plant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Armenia's
Minister of Environment Hakob Simidyan, addressing the Executive
Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana
Molcean, expressed readiness for negotiations with Azerbaijan
regarding a metallurgical plant near Arazdayan (Yeraskh) village in
Armenia, bordering with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, Trend reports.
Back on June 3, 2023, Armenian Economy Minister Vaan Kerobyan
announced through his social media account the construction of a
large metallurgical plant on an area of 16,500 square meters with
an annual production capacity of 108,000 tons near Arazdayan
(Yeraskh) village in Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan's
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
A video confirming this construction was also released.
In accordance with Article 3.1 of the United Nations Economic
Commission for Europe's (UNECE) Convention on Environmental Impact
Assessment in a Transboundary Context, Armenia is obligated to
officially inform Azerbaijan about the metallurgical plant to be
constructed in the border area, as a country that could be affected
by this project.
Furthermore, according to Article 5 of the Convention, Armenia
has an obligation to engage in consultations with Azerbaijan.
In this context, it's notable that the proposed activity is
included in the list of activities with expected transboundary
impacts in Appendix 1 to the Convention. However, Azerbaijan did
not receive an official notification from Armenia, nor were any
consultations held with Azerbaijan.
When the information was made public in the press, Azerbaijan
promptly responded to this issue and sent a letter to the Armenian
side. The letter demanded that Armenia fulfill its obligations
under the Convention, provide the necessary information to initiate
consultations to identify the harmful transboundary impacts of the
project, and halt the construction of the plant on this
territory.
In the response letter from the Armenian side, it was stated
that the Convention obligations were not violated, the stated
activity would not have a significant negative impact on the
environment in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan's demands for
consultations, document submission, and halting the construction of
the plant on this territory were rejected.
Given these circumstances, in September of the current year,
Azerbaijan, following Article 3.7 and Appendix 4 of the Convention,
sent an appeal to the Executive Secretary of the UN Economic
Commission for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molcean, for consideration
of the matter.
The appeal to the Secretariat emphasized the urgent need to
establish an investigative commission to determine the
transboundary impact of the plant, demand from Armenia the
immediate cessation of plant construction pending an assessment of
its environmental impact, and provide assistance to Azerbaijan in
obtaining possible information related to the construction,
including the environmental impact assessment document and measures
to mitigate potential impacts. A copy of the submission was duly
forwarded to the Armenian side.
On October 13, 2023, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, a
response letter was sent to Azerbaijan. The letter confirmed that
Armenia has obligations to engage in discussions and provide
documents related to environmental impact and project
documents.
As a result of Azerbaijan's appeal to the UNECE Executive
Secretary and consistent legal and diplomatic pressure on Armenia,
on October 31, 2023, the minister of economy of Armenia made a
statement to the press regarding the relocation of the plant to a
new location (far from the border).
