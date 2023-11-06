COVID-19 Infections Recorded In Azerbaijan Over A Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The number of
people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the
past week has been announced, Trend reports.
The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said
a total of 45 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered,
101 people recovered, and 2 people died over the week.
In general, 834,095 cases of coronavirus infection
have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,689 people
have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19
patients is 48.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107379874
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.