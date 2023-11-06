Zelensky's Top Aide Responds To Remarks By Ex-EC President About 'Total Corruption' In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has advised former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to visit Ukraine before making statements about "corruption at all levels of society" in the country.

Yermak said this in an interview with Politico , Ukrinform reports.

Juncker claimed recently that Ukraine was unfit for EU membership because it was "corrupt at all levels of society."

"I don't recall Mr. Juncker visiting Ukraine in the last couple of years. So it's a bit strange for me to hear these words from him. [...] I am categorically dismissing the statement that Ukraine is very corrupt. These challenges happen all over the world, but could you please give me an example of one other country that, under conditions of this horrific war, would undertake the reforms on such a scale," Yermak said.

President of European Commission praises Ukraine's progress in reforms amid war

Asked if he expected Ukraine's bid to start EU accession talks would begin shortly, Yermak indicated that a visit to Ukraine by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on November 4 boded well for his country's EU ambitions.

"Yes, this is what we are expecting because we are doing everything to make it happen," he said. "And I think that the visit of Ursula von der Leyen [...] is a very powerful step on that way."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on November 4. She held meetings with the country's top political leadership ahead of the report on EU enlargement, which the European Commission intends to publish soon and which will contain an assessment of Ukraine's progress towards EU membership.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine