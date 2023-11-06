Attack On Soldiers Of 128Th Brigade: SBI Registers Criminal Proceedings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation registered criminal proceedings over the deaths of military and civilians during the shelling of a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region by Russians.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Ukrinform reported.

Investigating the circumstances of the case and bringing those involved to justice is currently one of the SBI's priorities, the bureau emphasized.

As the SBI reminded, on November 3, during a strike by the enemy with an Iskander missile on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region, soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade and local residents were killed and wounded.

The blast wave and debris damaged about 30 houses and outbuildings located near the impact site.

SBI officers are conducting investigative actions to establish the details of the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

An internal investigation has been initiated into the actions of military officials who organized the event dedicated to the Day of Missile and Artillery Troops near the front line.

Ukraine's 128thconfirms 19 of its soldiers killed by Russian strike

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (negligent attitude of a military official to service).

Procedural guidance is provided by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region.

As reported, 19 soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade were killed in a Russian missile attack in the Zaporizhzhia region on October 3.