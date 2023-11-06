Ukrainian Intel Warns Of Russian Missile Attacks, 'Not As Primitive As Last Year'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During October 2023, Russia produced 115 high-precision missiles.

The relevant statement was made by Vadym Skibitskyi, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Main Intelligence Directorate's press service .

In particular, last month Russia produced 40 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 30 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 20 Kalibr cruise missiles, 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles, nine Kh-32 cruise missiles, and four Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

According to the estimates of the Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has about 870 high-precision operational-strategic and strategic level missiles in stocks.

Commenting on the possibility of Russian attacks on infrastructure objects during the autumn and winter period, Skibitskyi noted that the invaders might be waiting for the increased load on Ukraine's energy system.

“This may happen with the start of cold weather, when electricity consumption will reach the peak indicators of the autumn and winter period. Russians are waiting for the temperature to drop below zero,” Skibitskyi explained.

In his words, the enemy's potential tactics may include the use of the missiles of different types, as well as a combination of missile weapons and combat drones.

“According to the estimates of Ukraine's defense intelligence, these will be definitely not as primitive attacks as last year. [...] It will be difficult for Russians to achieve a result – we are also preparing and understand how they are acting, what they are scouting for, and are taking measures to protect our energy system accordingly,” Skibitskyi stressed.

A reminder that Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat stated earlier that Ukrainian forces are preparing for increased Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, military and strategic objects during the autumn and winter period, as Russia has accumulated certain missile stocks.