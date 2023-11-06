Azercell Achieves Top Three Ranking In National Cybersecurity Level

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The company's "Cybercell" team emerged as the
The "Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023" (CIDC-2023)
event, jointly organized by the State Service of Special
Communication and Information Security and the State Security
Service, marked a significant milestone in Azerbaijan's
cybersecurity landscape.
For the first time in Azerbaijan this unique competition
simulated virtual warfare by replicating cyber attacks. It brought
together participants from various state institutions, educational
establishments, telecommunications entities, and information
technology teams from the banking sector.
Notably, the "Cybercell" team, comprised of Azercell's Security
Department members, namely Vusal Hasanov, Amiraslan Guliyev, Javid
Jabbarli, Ahmet Hajili, and Chingiz Balabeyov, earned the coveted
title of Vice-Champion. Ismayil Eyyub, a dedicated member of the
same department, distinguished himself by securing first place out
of 136 participants in the individual category.
Fuad Safarov, the head of the Security department of Azercell
said: "We are immensely proud of our Cybercell team's exceptional
performance in the "Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023"
competition. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment
to safeguarding critical infrastructure against cyber threats, and
solidifies Azercell's position as a leading telecom operator. We
also congratulate our employee Ismayil Eyyub, who won first place
in individual competitions, and wish him new success!"
A total of 41 teams, representing both public and private
institutions categorized under critical infrastructure,
participated in the competition. Out of these, 20 teams progressed
to the final stage. During the final round, participants were
tasked with ensuring the security and resilience of critical
infrastructure in the face of simulated real-life cyber attacks.
Demonstrating a high level of professionalism and dedication, the
Cybercell team of Azercell successfully completed all assigned
tasks and emerged as one of the distinguished winners of this
challenging competition.
