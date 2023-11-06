Land Of Fire: Home To Striking Hiking Trails That Leave Alpinists Spellbound

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Land of Fire is home to some of the world's most striking
hiking trails.
If the thought of spending time in the mountains gets your
adrenaline flowing, then take a look at Bazarduzu
Mount.
The mountain peak offers stunning views of picturesque valleys
and sparkling glaciers. At 4,466 metres (14,652 ft) above sea
level, it is the highest peak in both Dagestan and Azerbaijan.
Translated from Azerbaijani, Bazarduzu means market square. In
the Middle Ages, large annual multinational fairs were held in the
Shahnabad valley, located east of this peak.
Bazarduzu Mount is an incredible place to visit. G. P. Baker and
G. Yield were the first men to climb the Mount in 1890, when the
first ascent was recorded.
If you are ready for new heights to reach, then visit Baku Ears Mountain .
Shaped like a dog's ears, Baku Ears Mountain has always been
covered in folk tales and legends about creatures.
Each of the peaks has its own name: the northern one is Korgoz
(Blind Eye), and the southern one is Dashligaya, but they have
always been called Baku Ears.
It turns out that the sand on the mountain is typical for
volcanic rocks. Moreover, its depth indicates volcanic
activity.
The eruption was so powerful that a layer of volcanic ash was
found in sediments not only throughout the Absheron region but also
on the opposite side of the Caspian Sea, on the Cheleken
Peninsula.
Further research showed that the rock so beloved by tourists,
which is very difficult to reach without special equipment, is
nothing more than the remains of an exploded crater.
In October, an open rock climbing festival took place at Baku
Ears Mountain. Nearly 100 rock climbers took part in the festival
timed to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev.
The competition was held in two categories: bouldering and
difficulty. Participants were divided into three age categories:
juniors, youth, and adults. Among the participants were also
foreign climbers.
The Baku Ears Mountain always leaves hikers spellbound with its
astonishing beauty.
