Land Of Fire: Home To Striking Hiking Trails That Leave Alpinists Spellbound

The Land of Fire is home to some of the world's most striking hiking trails.

If the thought of spending time in the mountains gets your adrenaline flowing, then take a look at Bazarduzu Mount.

The mountain peak offers stunning views of picturesque valleys and sparkling glaciers. At 4,466 metres (14,652 ft) above sea level, it is the highest peak in both Dagestan and Azerbaijan.







Translated from Azerbaijani, Bazarduzu means market square. In the Middle Ages, large annual multinational fairs were held in the Shahnabad valley, located east of this peak.

Bazarduzu Mount is an incredible place to visit. G. P. Baker and G. Yield were the first men to climb the Mount in 1890, when the first ascent was recorded.







If you are ready for new heights to reach, then visit Baku Ears Mountain .







Shaped like a dog's ears, Baku Ears Mountain has always been covered in folk tales and legends about creatures.

Each of the peaks has its own name: the northern one is Korgoz (Blind Eye), and the southern one is Dashligaya, but they have always been called Baku Ears.

It turns out that the sand on the mountain is typical for volcanic rocks. Moreover, its depth indicates volcanic activity.

The eruption was so powerful that a layer of volcanic ash was found in sediments not only throughout the Absheron region but also on the opposite side of the Caspian Sea, on the Cheleken Peninsula.







Further research showed that the rock so beloved by tourists, which is very difficult to reach without special equipment, is nothing more than the remains of an exploded crater.

In October, an open rock climbing festival took place at Baku Ears Mountain. Nearly 100 rock climbers took part in the festival timed to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The competition was held in two categories: bouldering and difficulty. Participants were divided into three age categories: juniors, youth, and adults. Among the participants were also foreign climbers.

The Baku Ears Mountain always leaves hikers spellbound with its astonishing beauty.