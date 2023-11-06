OTS Opens Up Good Prospects For Member States: Economist

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkic states, which
covers roughly all sectors, gradually increases. The relations
among these fraternal countries are expanding day by day.
As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 10th Summit of
the Organisation, Azerbaijan had invested more than 20 billion US
dollars in the economies of Turkic states. The process of
establishing the joint investment funds is underway. The
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund and the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan
Development Fund have been established. Besides, from January to
September 2023, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the Turkic states
increased by 40 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
Obviously, these achievements will not stay at this level, and
since there are enough bases for advancing these achievements, they
will develop further. In a comment to Azernews on
the issue, the economist and politician Natig Jafarly stressed that
the Organization of Turkic States is becoming more and more a
regional power and a regional centre. The reason is because the
advantages of geography, population, territory, and logistics
gradually increase interest in this organisation.
“Taking into account the transition from the global world to the
fragmented world, we can say that the Organisation of Turkic States
is becoming one of the power centres and centres of gravity in this
fragmented world. This, in turn, opens up good prospects for member
countries of the organisation, including Azerbaijan. Also, through
this organisation, Azerbaijan has opportunities and means to
increase its economic potential and relations with other Turkic
states. That is why the creation of various institutions and the
discussions of new investment projects during the last summit of
the Turkic States were quite attractive. It should be noted that
the creation of these funds is also attractive for Azerbaijan
itself, and the jointly created investment funds will be used to
create economic activity in Azerbaijan, especially in the liberated
territories,” Natig Jafaly said.
He pointed out that it is also natural to increase the trade
turnover of Turkic-speaking countries with Azerbaijan. Because the
creation of new logistics routes, new raw materials, and sources of
final products is one of the most important problems that need to
be resolved in our world.
Here, too, Azerbaijan is trying to work more closely with its
close partners.
“The issue is that Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Turkmenistan
has increased several times recently. Significant increases are
observed in trade turnover with Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan's oil
products are transited through Azerbaijan, which is also a security
issue for this country and means that it is on the way to reducing
its dependence on its northern neighbour. Azerbaijan plays a
serious role here, and this project is very important for
Kazakhstan.
Besides, several big projects were discussed with Uzbekistan.
Tourism relations between Azerbaijan and Turkic-speaking countries
in Central Asia have expanded. The number of airway lines in this
direction has increased several times. All this will increase the
possibility of the Turkic States Organisation becoming a bigger
regional power in the future. It should also be taken into account
that we are talking about dynamically developing states covering an
area of approximately 4 million square kilometres and a population
of about 180 million. It also comes from a region with a
demographic advantage. In other words, geographical, demographic,
and logistical advantages will turn into economic dividends in the
future,” economist Natig Jafarly added.
MENAFN06112023000195011045ID1107379867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.