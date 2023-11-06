European Commission To Provide 25 Mln Euro More In Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The European Commission Monday announced that it will provide a further 25 million euro (USD 27 million) in humanitarian aid, as part of the EU's continued support to people in Gaza.

This quadruples EU humanitarian assistance to over 100 million euro (USD 107 million) for Gaza this year, it said in a press release.

The new assistance will be provided to humanitarian organisations to provide life-saving assistance, in particular focusing on water and sanitation, health, food and other essential items, it added.

The EU has launched a Humanitarian Air Bridge operation in aid to the people affected by the crisis, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian cargo supplied by partners such as UNICEF and international organisations.

Since 16 October, six flights carrying over 263 tonnes of aid reached Egypt. The operations aim to facilitate the prepositioning of aid in support of fast delivery of assistance to people in need in Gaza, it added. (end)

