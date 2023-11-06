Arab League, Venezuela Deplore Israel Minister's Gaza Nuclear Remarks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Arab League's chief Ahmad Abul-Gheit and Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto on Monday "strongly condemned" an Israeli minister's comments over the possibility of launching nuclear attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Urging the international community not to turn a blind eye to the vitriolic nature of these remarks, the Arab League chief and the Venezuelan top diplomat, agreed amid talks on the need for urgent action in a bid to hold Israel accountable for its infractions of humanitarian laws and principles.

The persistence of Israel's war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip risks throwing global peace and security in peril, they underlined, calling for an immediate ceasefire and subsequent flow of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave. (end)

mfm









MENAFN06112023000071011013ID1107379769