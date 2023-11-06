Jazeera Airways: KD 13.27 Mln Profit In 1St Nine Months Of '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Jazeera Airways on Monday announced KD 13.27 million in Group Net Profit for the first nine months of 2023.

A press release by Jazeera Airways revleaed that total revenues for the period were up 12.8 percent to KD 158.9 from KD 140.8 million in 2022, while its operating profit was at KD 18.08 million.

Last year, the companyآ's profit also included a one-time gain of KD 1.73 million resulting from the sale and lease-back of engines. The airline continued to lead the market with a 35.78 percent share, 17 percent higher than the same period in 2022.

Jazeeraآ's passenger numbers maintained strong growth, increasing by 35.6 percent to 3.5 million. For the nine-month period, load factor also grew to 79 percent compared to 76.4 percent last year.

Retail lease revenue at Jazeera Terminal (T5) was 52 percent higher compared to the previous year, while duty free revenue was KD 4.02 million, an increase of 22 percet.

On his part, Marwan Boodai -- Chairman of Jazeera Airways said, "For the nine months period of 2023, despite the tough regulatory, geo-political and regional landscape, we carried a record number of passengers, delivered a strong load factor, and built an attractive network of destinations that resulted in Jazeera having the biggest market share in our home base of Kuwait."

"While depressed yields due to over-capacity remain a challenge, we are well placed to leverage our low cost-base to maintain margins and create value for our shareholders," he added (end)

