Kissflow Previews Powerful AI Capabilities For Low-Code Platform At First-Ever MEA Customer Summit

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– Building on its momentum in the Middle East as it continues to capture a growing share of the US$50 billion Low-code market, Kissflow recently offered a preview of the soon to be launched AI capabilities for its unified work platform. This unveiling took place at 'Kissflow Connect', the company's first ever end-customer summit in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) which was held in Dubai on 27 October, and attended by IT leaders and decision makers from Kissflow's leading enterprise customers from across the region.

As it surges ahead in its mission of democratising application development, Kissflow has crystalised its vision of leveraging AI to bridge the semantic gap between technical expertise for coding, and intuitive development. At the customer-focused event, the company emphasised how the convergence of AI with Low-code platforms will help organisations solve potential business problems faster and more efficiently. Kissflow also demonstrated how the benefits of a visual drag-and-drop editor can be combined with AI models, enabling end users to choose between using visual elements or natural language processing for app development.

“Low-code has always been about tearing down the technical barriers to application development so that all stakeholders can contribute to their enterprise's transformation journey. AI is the next logical step in this endeavour. With generative AI, we are able to make 'coding' as simple as having a natural conversation. This widens the playing field even further, empowering business users across the enterprise to create applications that best serve their needs, all while IT teams remain in control thanks to the robust governance layer in-built in our platform,” said Sujay Patil, Regional Director – MEA, Kissflow.

Commenting on the company hosting its first end-customer summit in the MEA region, Patil said,“2023 has been a landmark year for Kissflow in the region. In May, we launched our regional partner program offering unmatched potential for commissions and rebates, and have since grown our channel significantly. Now, turning the focus to our enterprise customers, we are demonstrating that the value of Kissflow extends well beyond our market leading platform. We are deeply invested in providing them not only the best technology, but also the expertise, training, professional services and support they need to gain a tangible digital edge and surge ahead of the competition.”