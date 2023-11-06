National Bank Of Fujairah Announces Winners Of Its Third Annual Art Prize

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Over 400 artists from across the UAE submitted artwork, focussed on the theme of action towards sustainable change.

National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is pleased to announce the winners of its third annual Art Prize, which saw entries from hundreds of emerging and established artists from across the UAE, during a ceremony held at Firetti Contemporary Gallery, Alserkal.

Narges Soleimanzadeh an Iranian artist secured first position, Martin Holtz Javier, a Filipino artist took second place and Salim Alkaabi an Omani artist scooped the third spot, while the highly commended artists were Mohammad Alkhoory, an Emirati artist, and Shahid Awan a Pakistani artist.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes in addition to a one-on-one mentoring session from one of the esteemed judges, and all 10 shortlisted artworks will be displayed at the Firetti Contemporary Gallery. All ten shortlisted artists will also receive a 'most creative art piece' certificate which will be endorsed by the judges.

The prize-giving ceremony was attended by Vince Cook, CEO, NBF, judges from the selection committee and other eminent guests from the UAE art arena.

The theme of this year's competition –“Time Is Now” – was aimed at nurturing the UAE's creative community while inspiring action towards a better future, highlighting how the choices of individuals have a direct impact on the collective ecosystem.

The prominent selection committee included: Patricia Millns FRSA, Artist and Advisor Creative Industries; Khalil Abdulwahid, Director – Fine Arts, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Aisha Alabbar, Founder, Aisha Alabbar Gallery; and Ahmad Al Rashid, Founder and Director, TALK Curated Creative Space.

Vince Cook, CEO of NBF, said:“Once again this year, we have been amazed by the creativity and skill expressed in the entries submitted for this art competition. With the UAE preparing to host COP28 at the end of the month, we hope the artworks on show will help inspire those individual actions, big and small, that we can all take for a more sustainable future.

Our annual art competition goes to the heart of our Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) strategy, enabling us not only to support the UAE's burgeoning artistic community, but also reiterate the need to reduce our environmental impact and operate in a more sustainable way. We are grateful to the participants for making this now a fixture in the bank's calendar and we look forward to taking the competition to greater heights next year.”

NBF is excited to be able to foster creativity and empower the nation's emerging art scene, providing artists with a platform to showcase their creativity, flourish and be recognised.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.