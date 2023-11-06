Palestinian health ministry reports high civilian casualties in Gaza

(MENAFN) According to the Palestinian Health Ministry's latest report, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a devastating toll on its civilian population since October 7, with a staggering 10,022 people losing their lives as a result of Israeli attacks. This alarming figure includes a heartbreaking 4,104 children and 2,641 women, underscoring the severe impact of the ongoing conflict on the most vulnerable members of the community.



Beyond the tragic loss of life, the report also reveals that a substantial number of individuals have been injured in these attacks. Specifically, the ministry recorded 25,408 people who have sustained injuries during the ongoing violence. This highlights the extensive physical and psychological suffering endured by countless Palestinians as a result of the conflict.



The Palestinian Health Ministry's report serves as a stark reminder of the immense human cost of the ongoing hostilities in Gaza. It underscores the urgent need for international efforts to mediate and address the root causes of the conflict, with a focus on preserving the lives and well-being of the region's civilian population. As the toll continues to rise, there is a pressing demand for a peaceful resolution to this long-standing crisis to prevent further loss of innocent lives and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

