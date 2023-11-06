Russian economy stable, surpassing initial expectations despite Western sanctions

(MENAFN) Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking during an educational event held by the Znanie society at the 'Russia' exhibition, stated that the Russian economy has shown remarkable stability, exceeding initial expectations despite Western sanctions.



He highlighted that the latest forecasts indicate a 2.8 percent GDP growth for the current year, surpassing the expectations of Russian authorities.



“Despite the very difficult situation over the past year and nine months… the introduction of unprecedented sanctions against us the likes of which the world has never before seen, our government managed not only to stabilize the situation: now our Ministry of Economic Development predicts 2.8% growth of our economy. This is great news, and in many ways this is probably even unexpected for our own government,” Peskov said, stressing that back in April most forecasts had GDP increase in 223 at only 1.2 percent.



Peskov emphasized that Russia’s financial accomplishments are the outcome of “titanic, detailed work” of the nation’s economic and financial laws.



“It is now clear that everything that [we] did was absolutely correct, and we are confidently moving forward: production is growing, agriculture is growing,” Peskov said, indicating many plans presented over the last multiple months to back the economy, from capital controls to enhancing the usage of the national currency in trade.

